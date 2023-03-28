Lifeguards wanted for Princeton City Pool

PRINCETON W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton City Pool recently got some upgrades which include a renovated water slide. It’s set to open up on June 3 but before they can do that they need to hire lifeguards.

The Princeton Recreation Department is currently taking applications for the position of lifeguard and pool manager. The department’s director says they’re looking to hire between 12 and 15 lifeguards and two to three pool managers.

The pay for lifeguards in $10 an hour and those hired can expect to work between 30 and 40 hours a week. In order to be a lifeguard you must be trained and certified. If you’re interested but need help getting certified they can point you in the right direction.

“They need to come to the recreation center in order to fill out an application. Then they would need to follow up to get their Red Cross certification. We can give them that information. There are numerous classes available. They would need to get signed up for those as soon as possible,” said Princeton Park and Recreation Director, Amanda McCabe.

McCabe says the entry fee has increased for the pool this year to $7 a person.

