SAFETY IN THE SPOTLIGHT: How one school system is using technology advances to keep students safe

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - It’s a question on the minds of many these days -- is my child safe at school?

On Tuesday, WVVA News reported on a shooting in Nashville, TN. The report followed numerous threats of school violence and self-harm reported across Southern West Virginia. in recent months.

While the rise of social media continues to pose an ever-evolving challenge to school safety, there are bright spots when it comes to the tools being used to address those threats.

When WVVA News recently reached out to Greenbrier County Schools regarding threats made on the social media site ‘Instagram,’ Superintendent Jeff Bryant and his staff offered to walk us through their numerous safety protocols in place-- starting with their school issued I-Pads.

“We have a great team working cooperatively and collaboratively to do everything possible to keep our students safe,” said Bryant.

While the state blocks all social media sites and inappropriate content from school devices, he said Greenbrier County Schools adds another layer of protection. Vicky Cline oversees that process as Greenbrier County’s Dir. of Technology, Assessment, and Accountability.

“We have a system called Lightspeed that monitors what students do. It’s called keystroke monitoring. It watches for things that might indicate a student might be creating a problem or have a self-harm alert. If a student has a self-harm alert, then we have a system in place to address that.”

Cline said a self-harm alert, for example, would immediately trigger a call to the Principal, parents or guardians, and if the situation warrants, a visit by Youth Crisis Specialist Monica Bowyer. Employed by Seneca Health, Bowyer divides her time between all of the county’s 14 schools -- working to evaluate and connect students with mental health services.

“We have to worry about their mental health. If their mental health is not at the level it needs to be at, they cannot learn,” said Bowyer, pointing out that Greenbrier County also has counselors in every school.

When threats occur off of school property and on social media, there is another layer resources available to deter threats through the West Virginia Fusion Center.

“It’s like chasing a rabbit down a hole if you can’t find a source to stop or deter it. So the Fusion Center really helps in those types of situations,” explained Sue Lee, Principal of Eastern Greenbrier Middle School.

Senator Vince Deeds is the point of contact between Greenbrier County Schools and the Charleston-based Fusion Center as the school system’s Dir. of Safety and Security.

If a threat arises on sites off of school property, he said the Fusion Center can secure and IP address for law enforcement. In December, when threats put 17 schools across the state on high alert, he said it was the Fusion Center that was able to identify that the source from out-of-state.

“Of course, we have to utilize the court system,” said Sen. Deeds. “Law enforcement and the court system in order to obtain a search warrant for the IP address and determine who the actual owner is.”

Deeds said the Fusion Center has points of contact with many of the major social media sites, but he said the relationship is not without limitations. As private companies, he said the site administrators do not always agree to take down sites the state views as potential threats.

Ultimately, at least in West Virginia, he wants parents to know there are a lot of people and agencies working to keep kids safe.

“Then, all the students need to concentrate on his getting the best education possible and that’s really what the story is for Greenbrier County Schools.”

