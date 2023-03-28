Gov. Youngkin signs more than 700 bills

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The General Assembly sent more than 800 bills to the desk of Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And we now know the results of his review.

Youngkin signed 738 bills before Monday’s midnight deadline. He offered amendments to 78, and he vetoed three.

Among the bills he wants to amend is a measure that limits the amount of THC in hemp products.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, Youngkin offered the amendment “to ensure certain non-intoxicating therapeutic products will still be available to the people who rely on them.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin Signs 738 Bipartisan Bills into Law

