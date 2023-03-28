In Focus: SWCC’s Festival of the Arts Offers Free Events

Southwest Virginia Community College
Southwest Virginia Community College
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sunday March 26 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC) in Tazewell County. There is a Festival of the Arts coming up soon. There are a few events at the end of March. Most of the events will happen April 11-23. Most of the events are free.

The guests on this edition of In Focus are Mary Lawson, the festival coordinator, Nyoka Muawad, Instructor of Communication, Speech and Theatre Arts and Sciences at SWCC.

The Festival of the Arts is roughly a two-week event. This year’s theme is ‘20/20 Spotlight on Visionaries: Throughout Time, Around the World.’ Some of the events include acclaimed Jefferson scholars John Lagosta and William Barker.

On Wed. March 29, there is a Meet Mr. Jefferson event at 10:15 am at Ratliff Commons in Dellinger Hall at SWCC.

There will be a Tea with Emily Dickenson event, a one-woman play about the life of Emily Dickenson, portrayed by Sybil Rosen. The Richmond Ballet will be performing on Thursday April 13 at 7 p.m. at SWCC at the King Community Center.

There will also be a piano concert event Sun. April 16 at 3 p.m. at SWCC’s King Community Center. There will also be a cultural walk with visionaries, photo portraits of ‘living visionaries of Southwest Virginia’ and more.

On Mon. April 17, there is a Visionaries of the Culinary world buffet at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are required.

For more information on events, go here. To watch a preview interview of this In Focus, go here.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

