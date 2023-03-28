In Focus: SWCC’s Festival of the Arts Offers Free Events

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sunday March 26 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC) in Tazewell County. There is a Festival of the Arts coming up soon. There are a few events at the end of March. Most of the events will happen April 11-23. Most of the events are free.

The guests on this edition of In Focus are Mary Lawson, the festival coordinator, Nyoka Muawad, Instructor of Communication, Speech and Theatre Arts and Sciences at SWCC.

The Festival of the Arts is roughly a two-week event. This year’s theme is ‘20/20 Spotlight on Visionaries: Throughout Time, Around the World.’ Some of the events include acclaimed Jefferson scholars John Lagosta and William Barker.

On Wed. March 29, there is a Meet Mr. Jefferson event at 10:15 am at Ratliff Commons in Dellinger Hall at SWCC.

There will be a Tea with Emily Dickenson event, a one-woman play about the life of Emily Dickenson, portrayed by Sybil Rosen. The Richmond Ballet will be performing on Thursday April 13 at 7 p.m. at SWCC at the King Community Center.

There will also be a piano concert event Sun. April 16 at 3 p.m. at SWCC’s King Community Center. There will also be a cultural walk with visionaries, photo portraits of ‘living visionaries of Southwest Virginia’ and more.

On Mon. April 17, there is a Visionaries of the Culinary world buffet at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are required.

For more information on events, go here. To watch a preview interview of this In Focus, go here.

