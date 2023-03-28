Fayetteville PD joins with WVDHHR to launch first Police and Peers program

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A collaborative effort between multiple agencies on the local and state level is helping people battling addiction in Fayette County.

It’s called a Police and Peers program, and it is the first of its kind in the state of West Virginia. The program is a partnership between the Fayetteville Police Department, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) and West Virginia Sober Living. It will equip a peer recovery specialist, who is appointed by the DHHR, to accompany law enforcement on overdose cases and other situations where they are needed. This specialist will be available to police departments across the county.

Glenn Chapman, Fayetteville Police Department Chief of Police, says it will assist police and EMS while ensuring those battling addiction get the help they need. The specialist will talk with individuals about their options for recovery, such as counseling, rehabilitation and more. And when he is not out with the police, this specialist will be out in the community finding people in need of help.

“It’s going to be immediate response whenever an overdose situation occurs, versus having to wait days or weeks and trying to find out where they can go for help,” Chapman shared.

The program launched unofficially last week, and Chapman says four people have already been willingly transported to facilities to receive help.

According to the DHHR, the ODCP was awarded $3.16 million in federal funding over four years to expand the program into nine more police departments in the state by the end of 2023. This funding was awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

