Fayette County Public Library announces closure of Meadow Bridge branch

MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Public Library recently announced that its Meadow Bridge branch will be closing effective May 1, 2023. The last day it will be open to the public is Thursday, April 27.

According to Becky Kellum, Director of the Fayette County Public Library, this location has been open since the late 80s or early 90s. While they hate to leave, employees cite the poor condition of the building, which is owned by the Town of Meadow Bridge, as a large reason for the decision. Kellum says, there are just too many repairs that need to be done to bring the building back up to par.

Other issues leading to the closure include a lack of interest from readers in the community and low circulation.

“We’re not happy about doing this. We’re sad ‘cause we’ve been over here a long time,” Kellum said, adding that the library will stick around in some capacity. “We will be sending the bookmobile over. We’re not cutting service off to the community. We are going to have a presence here.”

One of the library’s bookmobiles will stop in Meadow Bridge every Thursday beginning the first week of May. It will be available from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on those days. This bookmobile will also house the library’s summer reading program for students in Meadow Bridge.

Kellum says if there’s enough interest in the library, they may consider finding another permanent location in the area. In the meantime, there are five other Fayette County Public Library branches, including Oak Hill, Ansted, Fayetteville, Montgomery and Mount Hope.

