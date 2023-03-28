Fall completion date estimated for Grant Street Bridge

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Construction on the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield, West Virginia is continuing to make progress. A media representative from the West Virginia Division of Highways says the steel beams for the bridge are now in place.

The estimated completion date for the bridge is sometime this fall. The Grant Street Bridge has been closed to Northside residents since June of 2019 when it was deemed unsafe. We will continue to monitor construction on the Grant Street Bridge.

