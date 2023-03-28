Entrepreneur to Entrepreneur event coming soon to Bluefield, WV

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Calling all budding entrepreneurs! The Bluefield Economic Development Authority has an event for you.

Entrepreneur 2 Entrepreneur is a gathering for new and prospective business owners to learn from and network with 10 established proprietors in the area. BEDA Executive Director Jim Spencer says it is like speed dating for entrepreneurs.

“For a matter of twelve minutes you’ll hear about their journey was an entrepreneur , lessons they’ve learned, mistakes they’ve made. Maybe they’ll offer suggestions and answer questions. After twelve minutes I call time and the business owners rotate,” said Spencer.

E2E will take place on the third floor of the Bluefield Arts Center on April 4th from 4:30 to 6:30 PM. The event is completely free. Learn more about the event at mybluefield.org

