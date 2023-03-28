Driver hands deputy ‘Get out of jail free’ Monopoly card during traffic stop

The driver handed over his driver’s license, along with a “Get out of jail free” Monopoly card.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 28, 2023
CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. (Gray News) – A driver in Minnesota gave deputies a good laugh when he handed over a Monopoly card during a traffic stop.

In a Facebook post, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop Friday night. The driver handed over his driver’s license, along with a “Get out of jail free” Monopoly card.

“Unfortunately, the state of Minnesota does not recognize this as a valid document,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Points for the effort and humor though!”

Facebook users noted in the comments that the card looked worn around the edges and perhaps had been held onto for a long time.

“Bet he’s waited his whole life to use that,” one user wrote.

“I would laugh if they had a wallet full of monopoly money to pay for their fines,” another said.

Officials did not elaborate on the incident or whether the driver was ticketed.

Chisago County is located about 50 miles north of Minneapolis.

