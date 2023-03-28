College Ave. road work plans to improve sewer and waterlines in Bluefield, WV

The improvements will include a $1 million project by West Virginia American Water.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -If you’ve driven on College Avenue in Bluefield, West Virginia recently, you may have noticed some work being done to the street. The city of Bluefield, West Virginia’s sewer upgrade project is coinciding with a $1 million waterline project by West Virginia American Water. The two projects were planned for the same time to minimize the impact to the residents.

“This is project that we were to coordinate with them as part of a sewer upgrade project that the city was doing. And so, we’re kind of able to come in behind them, lay new water line for those customers there along College Avenue, and really try to expedite that process...” says Megan Hannah, Senior Manager of Government and External Affairs for West Virginia American Water.

Hannah adds, West Virginia American Water is planned to complete their two-phase project by the end of June. She also says, after the waterline project is done, the city will be restoring and repaving the road to make things easier for College Avenue drivers.

