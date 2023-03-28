Bluefield University students planning mission trip to orphanage in Ecuador

The students will be holding fundraisers to help cover costs
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Bluefield university is preparing for their latest international mission trip, and they’re planning fundraisers to help cover the cost of their journey. This is the Bluefield University Mission Club, and they’re planning a trip to Ecuador in May. There they plan to help a local orphanage named: “For His Children”. For some, this will mark their first international mission trip, but it seems everyone is excited to help.

“We’re going down to Ecuador to visit For His Children which is an orphanage down there. We’re going to help children from babies to toddlers to high schoolers and just show the love of Christ,” says Taylor Stiltner, the secretary for the BU Mission Club and one of the members who will be going to Ecuador for the first time.

The sentiment is shared by others in this group. Isaiah Rife, the leader of the Mission Club, explains how their faith motivates this group to do more than pray.

“Sharing the love of Jesus, it’s really simple. Being able to go through and teach people about Christ and be able to save them and further their relationship in Christ is the... foundation of it all,” says Rife.

Some of the things the group will be doing at For His Children include helping remodel some of the facilities, working with the children, and helping their caregivers – or “tías” as the children call them.

If you would like to support the work of the mission club, they will be holding a pony ride fundraiser at the Andre Fourie Stables across from Food City in Bluefield, Virginia on April 16th 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

More information on donating can be found here.

