Beckley Rotary Club is making sure no student goes without this prom season

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Prom season is right around the corner, and, for the second year in a row, the Beckley Rotary Club, along with Rotary After Hours, is making sure no student goes without.

Throughout March, Rotarians have been collecting prom dresses, suits and other formal wear items to give to Raleigh County students in need. Last year, more than 100 dresses were collected and distributed to local kids.

Kelly Elkins, Chair of Rotary After Hours, says no child should miss prom simply because they can’t afford to go.

“Times are tough right now, and, when you’re getting everything together, it’s expensive, and the burden shouldn’t be on the children to...not be able to participate in these right of passages of going to their formals, going to proms and things of that nature, so Rotary wants to help.”

This initiative will continue into April to allow for more donations.

Rotary After Hours is meeting at the Beckley Art Center on Johnstown Road at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. Donations can be dropped off then, or drop-offs can be coordinated by contacting Beckley Rotary Club on Facebook.

