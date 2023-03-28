Beckley Rotary Club is making sure no student goes without this prom season

Prom dresses
Prom dresses(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Prom season is right around the corner, and, for the second year in a row, the Beckley Rotary Club, along with Rotary After Hours, is making sure no student goes without.

Throughout March, Rotarians have been collecting prom dresses, suits and other formal wear items to give to Raleigh County students in need. Last year, more than 100 dresses were collected and distributed to local kids.

Kelly Elkins, Chair of Rotary After Hours, says no child should miss prom simply because they can’t afford to go.

“Times are tough right now, and, when you’re getting everything together, it’s expensive, and the burden shouldn’t be on the children to...not be able to participate in these right of passages of going to their formals, going to proms and things of that nature, so Rotary wants to help.”

This initiative will continue into April to allow for more donations.

Rotary After Hours is meeting at the Beckley Art Center on Johnstown Road at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. Donations can be dropped off then, or drop-offs can be coordinated by contacting Beckley Rotary Club on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley and Curtis Nichols
Boomer, W.Va. couple facing felony charges
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Crews respond to 5-vehicle crash
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Holly is awaiting court proceedings while being held in Southern Regional Jail.
Lookout, WV woman facing felony charges after suspected fraudulent activity

Latest News

College Ave. road work plans to improve sewer and waterlines in Bluefield, WV
College Ave. road work plans to improve sewer and waterlines in Bluefield, WV
How one school system is using technology advances to keep students safe
AED
Mercer County Commission approves AED purchases
"Paw-ty" Time
“Spring “Paw”-ty” Pet Easter Photo fundraiser for Hearts and Horizons in Tazewell
Police and Peers program
Fayetteville PD joins with WVDHHR to launch first Police and Peers program