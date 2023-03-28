Albemarle student’s science project may help reduce arthritis

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A sophomore at Albemarle High School is getting national recognition for her science fair project.

Vidya Ambati is trying to find a cure for Rheumatoid arthritis using medicine that is already available.

Vidya worked with UVA orthopedic surgeons. Together, their research suggests Haldol, a drug used to treat mental disorders, could reduce arthritis by 30%.

“I won the grand prize at the regional science fair, and I’m really excited to represent Albemarle High School and central Virginia at the International Science and Engineering Fair,” Vidya said. “I plan to continue this research in the future, as well.”

The next step is doing more cell culture research, followed by a clinical trial.

For now, it is not recommended to take Haldol for arthritis.

