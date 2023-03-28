Albemarle student’s science project may help reduce arthritis

A sophomore at Albemarle High School is getting national recognition for her science fair project.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A sophomore at Albemarle High School is getting national recognition for her science fair project.

Vidya Ambati is trying to find a cure for Rheumatoid arthritis using medicine that is already available.

Vidya worked with UVA orthopedic surgeons. Together, their research suggests Haldol, a drug used to treat mental disorders, could reduce arthritis by 30%.

“I won the grand prize at the regional science fair, and I’m really excited to represent Albemarle High School and central Virginia at the International Science and Engineering Fair,” Vidya said. “I plan to continue this research in the future, as well.”

The next step is doing more cell culture research, followed by a clinical trial.

For now, it is not recommended to take Haldol for arthritis.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was sentenced to prison in Raleigh County Tuesday on child pornography charges.
Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison on child pornography charges
As 19-year-old Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp slowly recovers in an ICU bed at Southeast Georgia...
GRAPHIC: 19-year-old in ICU after being ‘tortured’ by teens at party, family says
Nichole Brooks and Isis Wallace
Murder suspect gets plea agreement
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Tazewell man charged for child sex crimes
Tazewell man charged for child sex crimes

Latest News

A new hair salon had its grand opening in Princeton
New hair salon open on Mercer Street in Princeton.
Lane closure generic
Lane closures expected on I-64 in Greenbrier Co.
Pipestem Resort State Park
Pipestem Resort State Park to host hiring event
Shawn Adkins
U.S. Marshals arrest murder suspect from NC
School Lockdown
Firearm found at Twin Valley High School