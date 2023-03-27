We’ll be cooler over the next couple of days

Temps will be more seasonable Tuesday and Wednesday
TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

A cool NW wind flow behind a departing frontal system will keep us company overnight. Temps will be lower, falling into the 30s and 40s for most. Tomorrow will bring some lingering clouds, and the slim chance for a stray shower/few flurries Tuesday afternoon-evening. Most will stay dry, just not as warm, with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday night, skies will gradually clear out, but low temps will still be on the chilly side, dipping into the upper 20s-mid 30s for most. This is one of the few night we’ll be around freezing this week.

Wednesday will be sunny, cool, and dry, with highs in the upper 40s-mid 50s. Wednesday night, winds will start to shift more out of the south. Temps will still dip into the 30s Wednesday night, but nd highs will return to the 60s by late week.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

A stronger frontal system will bring showers and t-storms by this Friday-Saturday. We’ll have to watch this system for potential flooding/heavy rain issues.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Excessive Rainfall Outlook(WVVA WEATHER)

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Kobe Brown was sentenced to live in prison without parole
McDowell County man sentenced to life in prison without parole
Holly is awaiting court proceedings while being held in Southern Regional Jail.
Lookout, WV woman facing felony charges after suspected fraudulent activity
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Crews respond to 5-vehicle crash
A local landmark takes center stage in the season finale of a hit ghost-hunting show on Friday...
‘Historic Black Knight’ to be featured on ‘Kindred Spirits’

Latest News

Full video forecast (3/27/2023)
Full video forecast (3/27/2023)
Full Forecast (3/27)
Full Forecast (3/27)
A few showers are possible today; otherwise, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in...
Spotty rain chances to start off the week
Some of us could see a pop up rain shower.
A wet start to the week as rain moves in overnight