We’ll be cooler over the next couple of days

A cool NW wind flow behind a departing frontal system will keep us company overnight. Temps will be lower, falling into the 30s and 40s for most. Tomorrow will bring some lingering clouds, and the slim chance for a stray shower/few flurries Tuesday afternoon-evening. Most will stay dry, just not as warm, with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s.

Tuesday night, skies will gradually clear out, but low temps will still be on the chilly side, dipping into the upper 20s-mid 30s for most. This is one of the few night we’ll be around freezing this week.

Wednesday will be sunny, cool, and dry, with highs in the upper 40s-mid 50s. Wednesday night, winds will start to shift more out of the south. Temps will still dip into the 30s Wednesday night, but nd highs will return to the 60s by late week.

A stronger frontal system will bring showers and t-storms by this Friday-Saturday. We’ll have to watch this system for potential flooding/heavy rain issues.

