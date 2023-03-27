This week marks last of partial hours at Tamarack

Seven-day week to begin Sat.
Tamarack Marketplace
Tamarack Marketplace
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This weekend, Tamarack Marketplace is making some big changes to its schedule.

Starting Saturday, April 1, Tamarack will operate seven days a week. AJ Dennison, Tamarack’s Marketing Director, tells WVVA that the business will also be extending its hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Current hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

These changes are to allow more people to visit as travel season begins, but it also aligns with the ongoing renovations of the Beckley Travel Plaza. Tamarack has set up extra amenities for travelers who cannot utilize the plaza, such as a station full of grab-n-go snacks, toiletries and other items.

Dennison says these schedule changes are indefinite.

