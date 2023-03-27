Spotty rain chances to start off the week

A few hit-or-miss showers are possible Monday and Tuesday
By Collin Rogers
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A few hit-or-miss showers are possible today, but most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low/mid 60s this afternoon. We’ll be breezy with wind gusts upwards of 25-30 mph at times.

Most should stay dry tonight; however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will dip back down into the upper 30s and low 40s overnight.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow with a few showers at times. We’ll be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s and low/mid 50s.

High pressure will build in by the middle of the week allowing for plenty of sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday. A southerly flow will bring warmer temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s by Thursday.

A powerful storm system will move through our region for the end of the week. Rain and storms are expected both Friday and Saturday. At this point, it’s still too early to determine if we’ll see any severe weather, so make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

