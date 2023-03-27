Sock Hop and Car Show coming to Tazewell

Tazewell County Sheriff's Department training deputies to be EMT's(WVVA NEWS)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County D.A.R.E. Program and the Auxiliary 7136 of the Tazewell VFW are hosting a Sock Hop and Car Show on May 6 at Nuckolls Hall.

The car show will feature vehicles from the ‘50s and earlier and will be at 4 p.m., and the sock hop party will follow the show starting at 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The party will include contests, food, prizes, 50/50, and more.

The car show entry is $10, sock hop party is $10 for single and $15 for a couple, and photos will be $5.

This event is being used as a fundraiser for both hosts.

For more information, contact Dep. Matt Stiltner at 276-988-1158 or Phyllis Blankenship at 276-979-7125.

