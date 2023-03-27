Preschooler gives classmate Spanish lesson during lunch time

“Nothing like a Spanish lesson during lunch,” the school wrote alongside the video on Instagram. (Source: Marcos de Niza Preschool / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (Gray News/TMX) – An Arizona preschooler was captured on video teaching his friend how to count in Spanish.

A video shared earlier this month by the Marcos de Niza Preschool in Tempe shows the young students gathered around their lunch tables.

One boy teaches his friend how to count to 10 in Spanish. He even has his friend repeat “nueve,” for nine, just to make sure he got it right.

“Nothing like a Spanish lesson during lunch,” the school wrote alongside the video on Instagram. “What a great teacher!”

Adorable!

