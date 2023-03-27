Planet Xtreme Teen Center to perform The Little Mermaid at the Granada Theater

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -The Planet Xtreme Teen Center in Princeton, West Virginia is gearing up for a new play based on The Little Mermaid by Hans Christian Anderson. The teen center has been holding performances for more than a decade. Their plays have had great success, with repeatedly sold-out performances prompting the performance’s move from their Princeton location to the Granada Theatre in Bluefield West Virginia. The cast is looking forward to proving they can continue their success for this show.

“It’s going to be fantastic. The set and the makeup and everything, it’s going to be fantastic,” says Kaden Mann who will be playing Prince Ali.

A lot of work goes on behind the scenes to bring the story to life. This takes fantastical stage scenery, props, and costumes – they even make some in-house.

“We see lots of creatures, like the Sea Witch is an octopus, and her costume is amazing...” says Amelia Wolfe, who will be playing the Little Mermaid character.

Tim Smith, the director of the play, says the money raised helps the Xtreme Teen Center continue their important work of mentoring young people.

“One of the things that we’re really working towards is excellence. It’s teaching teenagers excellence...” says Smith, “...So, a lot of the different things that we do like performing arts and music and things are usually geared toward those things, character building things.”

Although not a musical, the play will include some singing and live music performances.

If you are interested in watching The Little Mermaid, they will be holding performances at the Granada Theater in Bluefield, West Virginia on Friday, March 31st and Saturday, April 1st at 6:30 pm. Tickets are fifteen dollars for adults, twelve dollars for students. They can be purchased at the Planet Xtreme Teen Center website.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.