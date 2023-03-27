Lookout, WV woman facing felony charges after suspected fraudulent activity

Holly is awaiting court proceedings while being held in Southern Regional Jail.
Holly is awaiting court proceedings while being held in Southern Regional Jail.(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOOKOUT, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Fayette County woman has been charged on several counts of suspected fraud activity.

Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirms to WVVA, Angela Holly of Lookout, WV was identified as making more than 20 fraudulent transactions.

Fridley says this follows a lengthy investigation beginning in October 2022.

The 47-year-old is charged with 21 counts of Fraudulent Use of an Access Device and 21 counts of Computer Fraud both are felonies.

Holly is awaiting court proceedings while being held in Southern Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Kobe Brown was sentenced to live in prison without parole
McDowell County man sentenced to life in prison without parole
A local landmark takes center stage in the season finale of a hit ghost-hunting show on Friday...
‘Historic Black Knight’ to be featured on ‘Kindred Spirits’
Dunkin’ in Green Valley is open for business
Dunkin’ in Green Valley is open for business
River View High School
McDowell County superintendent addresses bed bug concerns

Latest News

Doug Estep (courtesy: Rainelle Volunteer Fire Department)
Community mourns the loss of Rainelle VFD Chief Doug Estep
#WVVAToday Interview: Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony
Happening This Weekend: Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony
Arts @ Noon: Celtic Angels Ireland coming to Princeton this March
Arts @ Noon: ‘Celtic Angels Ireland’ coming to CMC in Princeton, WV
The Clover Club is located at 529 Commerce Street in Bluefield, WV.
Happening This Weekend: Stevie’s St. Paddy’s Day Soup-Off