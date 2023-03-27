Lookout, WV woman facing felony charges after suspected fraudulent activity

LOOKOUT, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Fayette County woman has been charged on several counts of suspected fraud activity.

Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirms to WVVA, Angela Holly of Lookout, WV was identified as making more than 20 fraudulent transactions.

Fridley says this follows a lengthy investigation beginning in October 2022.

The 47-year-old is charged with 21 counts of Fraudulent Use of an Access Device and 21 counts of Computer Fraud both are felonies.

Holly is awaiting court proceedings while being held in Southern Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.