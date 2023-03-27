Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center to begin High 5 Drive April 1

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month, and, all month long, Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center in Beckley is shining a light on kids, while raising funds for their operation.

The fundraiser is called a High 5 Drive and will kick off on Saturday, April 1. For $5 you can purchase a hand and send a high five to the kids who are brave enough to tell their stories. In turn, that money will be given to the center to cover counseling services and other needs.

“Really, it’s a way for the community to acknowledge that kids are out here and are being courageous...in their everyday world and that Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center is really helping those children,” shared Scott Miller, Executive Director of Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center.

The center hopes to sell 269 hands as this is the number of kids they served last year in Raleigh and Fayette Counties. Statewide, more than 4,000 child abuse survivors were helped by 21 advocacy centers.

High fives will be sold at the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia, Hebrews Coffee Company, Cornerstone IGA in Daniels, Dog Tag Cafe and Pistos Coffee. They can also be purchased at the Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center.

