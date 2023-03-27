High winds force plane landing at Charleston airport to divert to Baltimore

Flight diverted to Baltimore because of high winds
Flight diverted to Baltimore because of high winds(WSAZ)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday’s strong winds forced a plane flying into Charleston’s West Virginia International Yeager Airport to divert to Baltimore.

Passenger Carlos Barbosa was flying back to West Virginia with his wife and son from Orlando after spending some time in Puerto Rico.

He said their flight was calm until the plane tried to land in Charleston.

“It felt like it was going to crack, honestly,” he said. “It was not just turbulence, like jumping, it was the feeling that the plane was just going down, straight down.”

Barbosa said everyone on the plane was freaking out as the pilot attempted to land.

“I feared for my life, but I tried to stay strong and remain calm just because of my family,” he said.

Barbosa said the pilot made two attempts to land at Yeager before the flight changed course and flew to Baltimore.

A spokesperson with West Virginia International Yeager Airport said passengers diverted to Baltimore were given the option by Spirit Airlines to ride a bus back to Charleston.

WSAZ reached out to Spirirt Airlines for comment, but have not heard back.

The spokesperson added several flights were canceled and delayed because of Saturday’s high winds.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley and Curtis Nichols
Boomer, W.Va. couple facing felony charges
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Crews respond to 5-vehicle crash
Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Holly is awaiting court proceedings while being held in Southern Regional Jail.
Lookout, WV woman facing felony charges after suspected fraudulent activity

Latest News

How Greenbrier County Schools use advances in technology to keep students safe from threats
SAFETY IN THE SPOTLIGHT: How one school system is using technology advances to keep students safe
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to reporters outside the hearing room where he chairs...
Manchin announces more than $1 million from Appalachian Regional Commission
Joe Manchin
Manchin announces $9.7 million to support affordable housing for all West Virginians
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to reporters outside the hearing room where he chairs...
Manchin announces $1.5 million for school-based mental health training at WVU, Concord University
Planet Xtreme Teen Center to perform The Little Mermaid at the Granada Theater
Planet Xtreme Teen Center to perform The Little Mermaid at the Granada Theater