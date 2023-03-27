High winds force plane landing at Charleston airport to divert to Baltimore

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday’s strong winds forced a plane flying into Charleston’s West Virginia International Yeager Airport to divert to Baltimore.

Passenger Carlos Barbosa was flying back to West Virginia with his wife and son from Orlando after spending some time in Puerto Rico.

He said their flight was calm until the plane tried to land in Charleston.

“It felt like it was going to crack, honestly,” he said. “It was not just turbulence, like jumping, it was the feeling that the plane was just going down, straight down.”

Barbosa said everyone on the plane was freaking out as the pilot attempted to land.

“I feared for my life, but I tried to stay strong and remain calm just because of my family,” he said.

Barbosa said the pilot made two attempts to land at Yeager before the flight changed course and flew to Baltimore.

A spokesperson with West Virginia International Yeager Airport said passengers diverted to Baltimore were given the option by Spirit Airlines to ride a bus back to Charleston.

WSAZ reached out to Spirirt Airlines for comment, but have not heard back.

The spokesperson added several flights were canceled and delayed because of Saturday’s high winds.

