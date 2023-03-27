Crews respond to 5-vehicle crash

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - First repsonders were dispatched at approximately 1 p.m. to a five-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 19 south at the Appalachian Drive Intersection.

According to a release from the Oak Hill Police Department, four people were transported to local hospital by ambulance while one other was flown by Health Net to Charleston.

There are no names released at this time.

Jan Care, Mount Hope Ambulance, and Oak Hill and Fayetteville Fire departments all responded to the scene.

The accident is still under investigation with Oak Hill Police being assisted by Fayetteville Police Department and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

