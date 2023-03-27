Charleston Catholic teacher facing charges in connection with undercover prostitution sting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teacher is facing charges after he was caught ‘engaging in prostitution’, according to court documents.

On March 9, 2023, the criminal complaint states Robert Pennington ‘requested relations from an undercover detective in exchange for money.’

The undercover prostitution operation was conducted in Charleston, West Virginia, court documents state.

Pennington has been suspended from his position and duties at Charleston Catholic High School and Blessed Sacrament Church.

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston released the following statement regarding Pennington’s arrest:

“We have learned of the charges against Robert Pennington. As such, Pennington has been suspended from his duties at Charleston Catholic High School and Blessed Sacrament Church pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation by civil authorities related to adult behavior. As it is ongoing, neither Charleston Catholic High School nor the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston can make further comment on the investigation. Further questions should be forwarded to City of Charleston civil authorities.”

Pennington has been charged with engaging in prostitution.

This is a developing story.

Further information has not been released.

