Bluefield State comes alive in game two of doubleheader split with Salem

Big Blue lose game one 8-2 but come back to win on a walk-off grand slam in game two 7-5
By Jon Surratt
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - It was a beautiful day at the Graham recreational field for the Bluefield State University Big Blue to host the Salem Tigers in a softball doubleheader.

The Big Blue struggled in game one, staring down 6-0 and losing 8-2. In game two it looked like the same fate at first for the Big Blue, trailing 4-1 going into the bottom of the sixth. However, the team scored two in the sixth to make it 4-3. After the Tigers scored one run in the top of the seventh, Big Blue was able to capitalize in the botom of the inning after Emma Crawford hit a walk-off grand slam to win 7-5.

