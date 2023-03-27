LIVE: Biden hosts SBA Women’s Business Summit event

Biden is hosting the SBA Women’s Business Summit in the East Room of the White House. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is hosting a White House event Monday recognizing the U.S. Small Business Administration Women’s Business Summit.

Biden is announcing new resources to support women who own small businesses, including an expansion of the Women Business Centers network, the administration said in a news release.

According to the SBA, its Office of Women’s Business Ownership and the National Women’s Business Council are holding panels, fireside chats, and “Ask an Expert” workshops as part of the multi-day summit.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Namine's puppies
Great Dane has 21 puppies over 27 hour span
Kobe Brown was sentenced to live in prison without parole
McDowell County man sentenced to life in prison without parole
A local landmark takes center stage in the season finale of a hit ghost-hunting show on Friday...
‘Historic Black Knight’ to be featured on ‘Kindred Spirits’
River View High School
McDowell County superintendent addresses bed bug concerns
Dunkin’ in Green Valley is open for business
Dunkin’ in Green Valley is open for business

Latest News

Officials give an update on the water condition after a weekend chemical spill.
Officials: No sign of contamination in Philadelphia water
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Crews respond to 5-vehicle crash
The White House press secretary provided a statement from the president regarding the deadly...
White House gives statement on school shooting
Brittney Copodonna, 33, is being held at the Boyd County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Woman charged after 2-year-old dies from ingesting fentanyl, police say