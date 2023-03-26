A wet start to the week as rain moves in overnight

Temperatures will dip through mid-week.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After a gorgeous day today, we’ll see some clouds rolling in this evening. As we head overnight, temperatures will be dropping down into the upper 40s, so we’ll be warmer than last night. Rain will begin to develop after midnight, though we aren’t looking at any heavy rainfall. Winds will be lighter tonight as well.

Some of us could see a pop up rain shower.
Some of us could see a pop up rain shower.(WVVA WEATHER)

Heading into the start of the work week on Monday, we could see some rain through the morning hours. Most of the rain will be short lived, with the rain coming to an end around lunchtime. Temperatures will be a little cooler on Monday and will continue to fall into the week. On Monday we’re looking to get into the low to mid 60s through the afternoon, with partly cloudy skies after the rain comes to an end. Wind will be a little breezy at times, coming from the west at 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow we will see some rain during the morning.
Tomorrow we will see some rain during the morning.(WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Tuesday, we look to see more rain throughout the day, and heavier cloud cover too. Temperatures will begin to get cooler, only reaching up into the low 50s. Overnight lows on Tuesday look to get right near freezing.

