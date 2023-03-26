Pikeview wins a close one over Bluefield

GARDNER, W.Va. (WVVA) - In a Mercer county battle on the diamond, Pikeview Panthers hosted the Bluefield Beavers.

The Panthers got out to an early 5-1 lead after the bottom of the first. However, Landon Crane hit a double to bring in two runners for the Beavers and then after an error would advance and score himself to make it 5-4. Pikeview would bounce back to win 8-5.

