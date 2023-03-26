Hokie fans react to advancing to Elite 8 for the first time in program history

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The number 1 seeded Virginia Tech women’s basketball team advanced to the Elite Eight after defeating number 4 seed Tennessee. Fans are excited about the victory.

It was all sunshine and smiles after the Hokies took the win Saturday night.

“I feel, like, proud,” said high school student Dejah Moser.

Moser hopes to attend Virginia Tech next year. She says watching the game has influenced her to pursue a spot on the club basketball team.

“I am so happy because I love basketball and just watching them play made me like I wanna be on the basketball team,” explained Moser. “So, they really influence me a lot. So, they’re really good. I’m proud of them.”

The Hokies defeated Tennessee 73 to 64 and advanced to the Elite 8 for the first time in program history.

“Women are not really appreciated for playing sports that are supposedly labeled as men,” added Hoser. “We’re all equal. So, us women, we need to do stuff too.”

Virginia Tech alumna Rose Freeman shares those same feelings.

“Supporting women’s sports is really important. Especially at such a male-dominated school. I feel like between the core sports and engineering, there’s a lot of male focus on this school,” said Freeman.

She hopes more light is shed on the great accomplishments.

“Bringing attention and celebrating women’s victories and achievements in sports is a really big deal, and I think we definitely should support it more,” explained Freeman. “And I am so glad the women’s team is doing really great.”

The team has one goal – bringing home the national title.

“I think once it’s done, I’ll be able to like sit back and reflect and really enjoy it,” said player Kayana Traylor. “But I think right now we’re just on mode and we just want to win.”

Virginia Tech will face Ohio State Monday night in Seattle.

