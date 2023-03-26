Concord splits softball doubleheader with Davis & Elkins

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain lions took on the Davis & Elkins Senators in a softball doubleheader in Athens.

It was a windy one out there but Mountain lions made most of the noise in the third inning to score four runs and go onto win 6-0. However, Concord lost the second game 3-1.

