Concord splits softball doubleheader with Davis & Elkins

Mountain lions win game one 6-0, lose second game 3-1
Concord splits softball doubleheader with Davis & Elkins
By Jon Surratt
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain lions took on the Davis & Elkins Senators in a softball doubleheader in Athens.

It was a windy one out there but Mountain lions made most of the noise in the third inning to score four runs and go onto win 6-0. However, Concord lost the second game 3-1.

