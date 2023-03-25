Strings and Things in Tazewell is open for business

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Town of Tazewell’s only guitar store, Strings and Things, is open for business.

“I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and thank me for doing this so I guess it means a lot to people in the town,” said owner Jessie Leake.

Prior to opening, musicians would have to travel to Bluefield or Pounding Mill for their needs.

“It’s really great. With today’s economy it really hurts your pockets to go that far just to get your musical supplies,” said musician Adam Henley.

Strings and Things has a wide array of guitars as well as keyboards and amps. They also have a music supply section with string replacements and more.

“I like to have a little something to offer everybody. Not just the bluegrass lover, but whatever you like I’m sure you can find something here,” said Leake.

Leake was born into a musical family and hopes to pass that passion on to his customers.

“My earliest memories are sitting cross-legged in the living room floor staring up at my mom and her seven brothers all playing instruments. I guess my love for music to day is just as strong as it was then,” said Leake.

The store is located inside of M&E Antiques in Tazewell, Virginia at 262 Tazewell Mall Circle. Their hours are 10AM-5PM Mondays-Saturdays and 12-4 on Sundays.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.