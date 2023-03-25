Pristine conditions tomorrow as temps drop into the 60s

After some heavy rainfall early this morning, high pressure has taken over. We may see a pop up rain shower this evening around 6 pm off to our south. Other than that, throughout the rest of the evening we will remain dry, and temperatures will start to fall.

We do have a Wind Advisory in effect for all of our counties until 8 PM. Pocahontas County’s advisory goes until midnight. We could still see gusty winds of up to 50 miles per hour in some spots.

A Wind Advisory is in effect (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures tonight will be colder than they have been the past few nights, sitting in the low 40s. We will see partly cloudy skies, and a little bit of wind coming from the south at 10 - 20 miles per hour.

Temperatures will be dropping into the 40s tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday is looking downright gorgeous. We’ll start out the morning with a few clouds, but quickly we turn to sunny skies. This’ll help us warm up into the mid to upper 60s. It’s going to be a lot less windy on Sunday too.

Sunny skies are on tap Sunday (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Monday, we will see some off and on rain showers, mainly in the morning. Tuesday is looking to be wetter with high temperatures back in the 50s.

