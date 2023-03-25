Beckley clobbers Greenbrier West in five innings

Flying Eagles win on mercy rule 10-0 over Cavaliers
By Jon Surratt
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the first time in 10 years, the Beckley Flying Eagles hosted the Greenbrier West Cavaliers at Linda K. Epling Stadium in a rain-delayed start to the game.

The Flying Eagles started out hot and didn’t look back. The team scored one run in the first, two in the second, and one run in the third and fourth innings. Then in the fifth inning the team scored five runs to end the game due to a mercy rule 10-0.

Connor Mollohan on the mound threw a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts.

