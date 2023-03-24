Wild comeback leads Graham over Bluefield in baseball

G-men come from behind and beat Beavers 14-12
By Jon Surratt
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - A historic rivalry added another chapter in a classic game. Graham G-men hosted the Bluefield Beavers on the baseball diamond Thursday.

It looked as though Bluefield may run away with it, leading 3-0 after the first inning. However, Graham comes back to tie it 3-3.

Bluefield answered right back and scored nine unanswered runs to lead 12-3 into the fifth, behind a two run inside-the-park home run from Caleb Fuller and a two run home run from Hunter Harmon.

The bottom of the fifth, Graham battled right back to score six runs and make it 12-9 heading to the sixth inning.

Graham held Bluefield without a run and then in the bottom of the sixth Graham made it 12-12. Then Trey Lambert batted in two runs to take the lead 14-12. Due to the lighting at the Graham middle school field, the game was called after that for the G-men to win in an instant classic 14-12 in six innings.

