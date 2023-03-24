The Weeknd named most popular artist in the world

According to Guinness, the 33-year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners...
According to Guinness, the 33-year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners on Spotify with 111.4 million as of March 20.(The Weeknd / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The Weeknd has been officially named the most popular artist in the world.

According to Guinness World Records, the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is statistically the most popular musician on the planet.

The organization says no one even comes close, based on his popularity rating on Spotify data.

He also became the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners last month.

Guinness says Miley Cyrus is the Weeknd’s closest competitor with 82.4 million monthly listeners.

Next is Shakira, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Rihanna. After Rihanna, the closest male competitor is Ed Sheeran.

