Virginia Tech women’s basketball to take on Tennessee in Sweet 16 Saturday

By Janay Reece
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team continues to make history in the NCAA Tournament. Saturday is the big game in Seattle, Washington.

The No. 1 seed Virginia Tech women’s basketball team has made it to Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999. The team left for Seattle Wednesday for its matchup against Tennessee.

We had a chance to catch up with the players during practice and in the locker room before they hit the road.

Virginia Tech center and graduate student Clara Ford says through this entire journey they’ve had a chance to step back and realize they’ve become the role models they grew up watching.

And now their goal is to simply take things one step at a time as they make their way through the Sweet 16.

“I think you know, we’re just taking it game by game. Obviously, the goal is to go as far as you possibly can. But I think the more we keep going, the more than we’re able to, you know, just read a message and show that, that we’re a good team that we deserve it and that you can, you know, keep inspiring people along the way,” said Ford.

Ford also says they are thankful for fans supporting them every step of the way.

The Lady Hokies take on Tennessee Saturday night. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m.

