Two firearms located at Mount View High School after lockdown

School Lockdown
School Lockdown(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mount View High School lockdown today, but it has now been lifted.

After investigating the incident, McDowell County Sheriff’s Department located two firearms. The students responsible for bringing the weapons to the shcool have been apprehended and are in police custody at this time.

Students have been returned safely to classes and are resuming as normal.

