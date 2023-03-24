Two firearms located at Mount View High School after lockdown

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mount View High School lockdown today, but it has now been lifted.

After investigating the incident, McDowell County Sheriff’s Department located two firearms. The students responsible for bringing the weapons to the shcool have been apprehended and are in police custody at this time.

Students have been returned safely to classes and are resuming as normal.

Keep following WVVA for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.