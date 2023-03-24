Suicide Jacks Motorcycle Club raising money for Pettry family through dice run

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The community there is coming together to help one family devastated by loss.

On Sunday, March 5th, firefighter William Pettry went out on the worst call of his life. His wife Sara and three-year-old daughter Brooklyn were driving on Coal River Road in Arnett when they were hit and killed by a driver who veered into the wrong lane.

Two other children were badly injured in the crash.

To help the family financially with medical expenses, the Suicide Jacks Motorcycle Club is stepping up to help.

They’re hosting a dice run on April 2 starting in Mabscott to raise money for the family.

“I’m an ex-firefighter myself and I responded to a scene where one of my family members passed away, so I know what he’s going through, how he feels,” said Amon “Doc” Stanley, organizer of the event.

The proceeds will go to help Pettry’s family.

The cost to participate is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Registration starts at 10 a.m. at the Little General in Mabscott, and the ride starts at 11:30 a.m.

