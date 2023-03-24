Raleigh County woman sentenced for firearm trafficking conspiracy

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sequoyah Swain, 22, of Beckley, was sentenced for her role in a conspiracy to traffic over 140 firearms from Beckley to Philidelphia, Pennsylvania to five years of federal probation.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of West Virginia, “Swain admitted to recruiting straw purchasers to obtain firearms for a trafficking conspiracy led by Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh,” 37, of Philadelphia. Between early 2020 and mid-2021, Jones and his co-conspirators obtained over 140 firearms purchased in the Beckley area which they took back to Philadelphia to sell for profit. Approximately 45 of the trafficked firearms have been recovered at crime scenes primarily in Philadelphia and have been connected to two homicides, crimes of domestic violence, and other violent offenses.”

Swain was paid with money and drugs to recruit the straw purchasers by Jones, and she acted as an intermediary for Jones, accompanying the straw purchasers to the Beckley-area stores and telling them which firearms to buy. She would then take those firearms to Jones.

“Jones or an intermediary would provide the money for the firearms purchases. The straw purchasers falsely certified on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Federal Firearms Transaction Record Form 4473 that they were purchasing the firearms for themselves when they knew they were buying them for Jones and his trafficking conspiracy,” the release said.

Swain pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting another individual in making false statements in acquisition of firearms, for the straw purchase of a Ruger Model Ruger 57, 5.7x28mm 5.7 caliber pistol for Jones in Beckley on April 18, 2021.

She is one of 18 defendants who pleaded guilty in connection with the firearms trafficking.

