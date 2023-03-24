Officials warn spring breakers about dangers of fentanyl

(Arizona's Family)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia officials are warning spring breakers about the dangers of fentanyl.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is asking travelers to practice caution and use common sense.

“Everyone should be aware of the serious danger posed by fentanyl, which is tainting the entire supply of illegal drugs and counterfeit pills,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our young people should be especially wary while they are enjoying their Spring Break of the danger of this lethal substance.”

Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are killing nearly 70,000 Americans a year, and is now a leading cause of death among adults 18-45, according to Morrisey.

Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be a fatal dose, Morrisey said. The Drug Enforcement Administration warns that six out of 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills contain a potentially lethal dose.

Attorney General Morrisey also warned of the rise of drugs laced with the horse tranquilizer xylazine, especially fentanyl.

“Xylazine is only making our opioid epidemic worse, making it harder for overdose victims to be revived,” the Attorney General said. “Xylazine is yet another reason to say no to illegal drugs and counterfeit pills.”

Morrisey has asked the Biden Administration to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.

