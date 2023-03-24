More rain on the way tomorrow morning, but we’ll be nice after that.

After the rain comes to an end tonight, we’ll see stay mainly dry through the evening. Temperatures will be very mild overnight, only falling into the upper 50s. Winds will be coming from the south at about 10-15 miles per hour, with stronger gusts possible. Some of us could see a pop-up rain shower, though the majority of us will stay dry until about 4 AM tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will be mild tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

As we begin the morning tomorrow, we’ll see a system that will fire up a few more thunderstorms ahead of it. Starting from the west, this system will make its way through our area through lunchtime. We could see a few more rumbles of thunder or bursts of gusty winds. By about 7 AM, the rain will be more widespread, giving us a soaking though the morning hours. The rain will quickly exit the area, leaving us with rapidly clearing conditions after that. We’ll see most of the clouds dissipate after that, seeing most of the clouds by the late afternoon.

Rain will be a little heavy at times on Saturday morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures on Saturday will be sitting in the low 70s once again. We will also see a lot of wind on Saturday, with winds coming from the southwest at 15-25 miles per hour. Stronger gusts are possible.

Tomorrow's forecast will be sunny after some rain. (WVVA WEATHER)

Northwestern Pocahontas County is under a Wind Advisory starting at noon on Saturday, going until midnight. Winds could get strong enough to blow down tree branches, resulting in downed powerlines. Winds could gust as high as 50 miles per hour.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Sunday, the dry conditions will continue. We’ll see low temperatures Saturday night falling into the 40s. Highs on Sunday look to be back in the 60s, with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.