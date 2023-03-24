A mild and unsettled end to the week

Some showers and a few thunderstorms are making their way through the northern portion of the viewing area this morning and that will continue to be the trend today. Scattered showers and storms will continue throughout the day with the best chance of seeing rain being the further north you go. We’ll be gusty at times, but winds are out of the south which will help us warm into the upper 60s and low/mid 70s this afternoon.

Some scattered showers and storms are possible today, especially the further north you go. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few more scattered showers and storms are possible this evening, but most should start to dry up. Very late tonight, a cold front will approach the region which will bring some rain with it. We’ll stay mild tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight with rain developing very late. (WVVA WEATHER)

Widespread rain and a few storms will move through the region tomorrow morning as a cold front slides through. Gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible as that line of rain and storms passes through. We should dry up behind the front Saturday afternoon, but we’ll stay windy. Temperatures will climb back into the 60s and low 70s tomorrow.

A cold front will bring rain and a few storms to the region tomorrow morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

Drier conditions are expected for our Sunday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with some “cooler” temperatures in the 60s for most.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler next week, but still above average. (WVVA WEATHER)

A weak disturbance could bring a few showers our way to start off our next workweek; otherwise, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

