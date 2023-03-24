Mercer County student artwork on display at Bluefield Art Center

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Student art from Mercer County is being displayed at the Bluefield Art Center.

Nearly every middle and high school in the county participated- along with Bluefield Primary.

There are a variety of mediums on show, with offerings from wood burning to pottery.

“They’ve got everything here. I just think it’s a great thing. It’s great for the community to get out and look at what’s been going on in the schools,” said 11th grade art student at Bluefield High, Catalina Dalton.

You can see Catalina’s and other students’ work at the Payne Gallery inside of the BARC from 9AM to 4PM on weekdays.

