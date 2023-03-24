‘Historic Black Knight’ to be featured on ‘Kindred Spirits’

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local landmark takes center stage in the season finale of ‘Kindred Spirits’ tonight on the Travel Channel.

The Historic Black Knight is the setting for the episode starting at 9 p.m.

Beckley ghost tour guide Scott Worley (Haunted Beckley) said he helped with the filming of the episode during the first week of November. In a sneak peek of what viewers may expect tonight, he said the show will be doing a deep dive tonight into some of the legends said to haunt the building -- including the murder mystery of Nellie Rand.

“They found quite a bit of evidence. Some of it was pretty shocking. Tonight is the season finale and they said they literally saved the best for last.”

Some say Rand still haunts the Upper ballroom of the balcony. A renowned doctor also passed away after falling down the steps in the building. Worley said both deaths will be addressed in the episode.

Worley said the episode will also be streamed online for people to watch at their own convenience.

