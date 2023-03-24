Gov. Justice awards $9.7 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Programs grants

Gov. Justice addresses resignation of the Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police and announces a new interim superintendent.(Gov. Jim Justice youtube)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice announced 38 Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grant projects for the Federal Fiscal Year 2022 that is worth $9,734,552 for projects in 22 counties.

“We’ve learned that investing in our cities, towns, and beautiful parks is one of the best ways to attract tourists and improve the daily lives of our residents,” Gov. Justice said. “This program provides millions of dollars to make some of the best places in West Virginia more accessible, which will also enhance visitation throughout the state. The positive economic ripple effects will be off the charts, and I couldn’t be prouder to approve these well-deserved initiatives.”

The West Virginia Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program are administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) and funded by the Federal Highway Administration. These grants help towns and cities build and improve sidewalks, lighting, walking paths, rail trails and more.

The local projects that are included in the funding for Transportation Alternatives Projects are:

  • $50,000 - Town of Alderson for Alderson Memorial Bridge repairs (Monroe Co./Greenbrier Co.)
  • $315,067.50 - Mercer County Courthouse Sidewalk restoration (Mercer Co.
  • $152,460 - Princeton Straley Ave. and N. 8th St. sidewalks (Mercer Co.)
  • $207,202.50 - Princeton Thorn St. (North side) sidewalks (Mercer Co.)
  • $747,941.25 - Greenbrier River Trail Bridge re-decking (Greenbrier Co.)
  • $145,945 - Babcock State Park Sewell Rd. Narrow Gauge Trail Bridge (Fayette Co.)
  • $375,000 - Mt. Hope sidewalk and pedestrian lighting phase V. (Fayette Co.)

Recreational Trail Projects:

  • $117,500 - Woodrow Wilson High School Wetland Boardwalk (Raleigh Co.)
  • $150,000 per trail system - Indian Ridge Trail System maintenance, Pocahontas Trail System maintenance, and Rockhouse Trail System maintenance (McDowell Co.)
  • $60,000 - Fox Branch Creek Trestle improvements (Fayette Co.)

