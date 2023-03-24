Gold Rush stockings set to return, Gov. Justice says

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has announced that the West Virginia Gold Rush will return for its sixth year next week.

The Gold Rush returns on March 28 and gives anglers 12 days to catch golden rainbow trout and win prizes.

“Every year our incredible Gold Rush stockings bring more and more people to West Virginia to experience all of the goodness we have to offer,” Gov. Justice said. “As someone who’s fished his entire life, I can say that our beautiful lakes, streams, parks, and forests are truly special, and I can’t wait for folks to get out and enjoy them during the spring.”

From March 28 to April 8, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock 50,000 golden rainbow trout at 68 lakes and streams around the state, including waters in or near 15 state parks and forests.

Gov. Justice will kick off Gold Rush 2023 by ceremonially stocking the first fish on Monday, March 27, at Babcock State Park.

Below are the stocking locations for week one of the Gold Rush:

Anawalt Lake

Barboursville Lake

Berwind Lake

Blackwater River

Blue Creek

Brandywine Lake

Buffalo Fork Lake

Cacapon Lake (Cacapon Resort State Park)

Cedar Creek Lake (Cedar Creek State Park)

Conway Run Lake

Cranberry River

Deegan Lake

Dog Run Lake

East Lynn Tailwaters

Edward Run Pond

Fort Ashby Reservoir

Greenbrier River (At Durbin)

Hinkle Lake

Kimsey Run Lake

Larenim Park Lakes

Longbranch Lake (Pipestem Resort State Park)

Mill Creek Reservoir

North Fork of South Branch

North River

Opequon Creek

Ridenour Lake

Rockhouse Lake

Seneca Lake (Seneca State Forest)

South Mill Creek Lake

Summit Lake

Teter Creek Lake

Tomlinson Run Lake (Tomlinson Run State Park)

Tygart Tailwaters (Tygart Lake State Park)

Wallback Lake

Watoga Lake (Watoga State Park)

Wheeling Creek

Williams River

Below are the stocking locations for week two of the Gold Rush:

Boley Lake (Babcock State Park)

Burnsville Tailwaters

Castlemans Run Lake

Chief Logan Pond (Chief Logan State Park)

Coopers Rock Lake (Coopers Rock State Forest)

Curtisville Lake

Elk River

French Creek Pond

Greenbrier River (Cass Scenic Railroad State Park)

Hurricane Reservoir

Laurel Fork Lake

Little Beaver Lake (Little Beaver State Park)

Mason Lake

Middle Wheeling Creek Lake

Mountwood

New Creek Lake

North Bend Lake (Tailwaters) (North Bend State Park)

Pendleton Lake (Blackwater Falls State Park)

Poorhouse Pond

R.D. Bailey Tailwaters

Rock Cliff Lake

Rollins Lake

Shavers Fork (Lower)

Shavers Fork (Upper)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Spruce Knob Lake

Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters (Stonewall Resort State Park)

Sutton Tailwaters

Thomas Park Lake

Tuckahoe Lake

The WVDNR is giving anglers a chance to win prizes during the Gold Rush.

Out of the 50,000 golden rainbow trout stocked during the event, 100 trout will receive a numbered tag.

If an angler catches a trout with one of these tags, they can enter the tag number here for a chance to win a free West Virginia lifetime fishing license, a one-night stay at a state park or forest cabin, a West Virginia State Parks gift card, or exclusive Gold Rush merchandise.

“Anytime you can put your line in the water is a rewarding experience, but special stockings like this with the chance to win some incredible prizes is really making a difference when it comes to attracting new anglers to West Virginia who will come back year after year to fish in our incredible lakes and streams,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said. “I want to thank Gov. Justice for helping us promote the Gold Rush every year and for his endless support of our state’s natural resources.”

All anglers 15 and older must have a West Virginia fishing license with a current trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing during Gold Rush.

To encourage anglers and their families to plan a Gold Rush adventure, West Virginia State Parks is offering a 15% discount on lodge rooms and cabin stays until April 15. To receive the discount, book online at WVstateparks.com and use the offer code GOLD at checkout. Offer is valid only at parks receiving Gold Rush stockings.

