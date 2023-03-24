Dunkin’ in Green Valley is open for business

Dunkin’ in Green Valley is open for business
Dunkin’ in Green Valley is open for business(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN VALLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you noticed a packed parking lot at the Little General Store, Exxon in Green Valley- that’s because a popular establishment opened its doors.

Dunkin’ drew in hundreds of customers to its new location today, The establishment offers drinks, sweets and hot food.

“It’s nice to see excitement. We worked really hard to put this store together. We are having a very successful opening in my opinion. The crew is doing a phenomenal job and I couldn’t be any more pleased,” said Saraha Weitzman, Little General Director of Operations

Dunkin’ opens at 5 A.M every day. It closes at 9 P.M. Sunday through Thursday, and at 11 P.M. Friday and Saturday. Weitzman adds if the demand keeps up they may expand hours. They also have a drive through for dough on the go.

