Capito announces $6.8 million for W.Va. health centers, research programs

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced $6,802,301 in funding to support health centers across West Virginia and research initiatives at West Virginia University (WVU) from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Centers receiving funding include:

$2,596,878 – Bluestone Health Association (Princeton, W.Va.): Health Center Cluster Program

$2,246,690 – Preston Taylor Community Health Center (Grafton, W.Va.): Health Center Cluster Program

$1,289,553 – Clay-Battelle Health Services Association (Blacksville, W.Va.): Health Center Cluster Program

$456,000 – West Virginia University: Research for Mothers and Children

$213,180 – West Virginia University: Cancer Treatment Research

“It’s is always welcome news to see important initiatives across our state receiving recognition and support from HHS,” Ranking Member Capito said. “This funding will strengthen access to health services across West Virginia, while also supporting research projects important to improving the health of West Virginians. I will continue to advocate for resources our state needs as Ranking Member of the LHHS Appropriations Subcommittee.”

