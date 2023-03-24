Bobcat of Beckley holds Grand Opening

By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bobcat of Beckley held its grand opening in Daniels this afternoon.

The equipment dealer will be selling a wide variety of construction equipment at its location on Ritter Drive in Daniels.

One of the co-owners, Greg Dacal, is a longtime businessman in the area. He’s worked as a contractor on many of the buildings you’ve probably passed by, including Little General and the Boy-Scout Summit Bechtel Reserve

“Beckley has needed a bobcat dealership for years because of the equipment needed to maintain our utility companies, equipment and so forth,” said Dacal.

The business held a grand-opening celebration with the chamber of commerce on Thursday.

