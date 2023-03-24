Bluefield man sentenced for federal drug crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Treyvon Pankey, 22, of Bluefield, was sentenced for distributing methamphetamine to three years and 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of West Virginia press release, “On February 17, 2022, Pankey sold approximately 27 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a Beckley residence. Pankey admitted to the transaction and also admitted to selling approximately 44 grams of methamphetamine and an AR-15, .223-caliber semi-automatic rifle to a confidential informant at a Beckley residence on March 8, 2022.”

A search warrant was executed at a Beckley residence that Pankey was staying at where officers found fentanyl, a digital scale, and a Glock model 41, .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

The release said, “Pankey admitted to officers that he possessed the firearm and had been selling approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine daily from January 22, 2022, until his arrest on June 8, 2022. Pankey further admitted that he sold approximately 3.5 grams of cocaine base, also known as “crack,” daily for an unknown period of time.”

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorneys Andrew D. Isabell and Alex Hamner prosecuted the case.

